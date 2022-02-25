M&A Forum to examine status of the market for buying or selling a business  

Are we nearing the end of the M&A market boom? The state of the mergers and acquisitions market will be examined in-depth at the annual BizTimes Media M&A Forum on Thursday, March 31, from 2-6:30 p.m., at the Brookfield Conference Center. Click here to register.

Each year the program provides attendees with insight into the M&A market and best practices for buying or selling a business.

The event will feature two panels, one about buying a business and one about selling your business.

The panels, and the panelists will include:

Selling Your Business – From Strategy to Execution – Company owners will share best practices, lessons learned, biggest surprises and other experiences from the sale process. Panelists will include:

Shane Vaughn, president and CEO, KDV Labels, LLC

John Topetzes, former owner, president, Sanborn Tube and Fab

Nate Neuberger, shareholder, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren

Steve Flynn, CEO/owner, S. Flynn & Company

Moderator: Ann Hanna, managing director and founder, Taureau Group

Growth Through Acquisition – A look at the why of buying a business, differences between needs and wants and insights on what’s next? Panelists will include:

Kristin Dufek, president, Eppstein Uhen Architects

Dan Druml, vice president of strategic partnerships, FirstService

Keith Smith, president, Vonco

Jake Hansen, principal, Jacsten Holdings

Moderator: Inge Plautz, senior vice president and executive BDO, Old National Bank

The M&A Forum will also include three breakout sessions:

Building sustainable business value – Value drivers that endure despite market cycles and attract the most desirable buyers. Presenters will include:

Tyler Carlson, MBA, director and owner, Taureau Group

John Tokarz, shareholder, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren

Buying a business, how to start strategically and wisely funding the purchase – Process, risk management and funding the transaction including SBA options. Presenters will include:

Megan Brobson, vice president, Borgman Capital

Jeff Roseland, director of SBA Lending, Old National Bank

Mike Schroeder, MBA, director and owner, Taureau Group

Moderator: Derek Smith, commercial banking senior vice president, Old National Bank

Family succession: sale, recap or other alternatives – choosing the best option for creating liquidity and next generation involvement. Presenters will include:

Travis Mueller, shareholder, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren

Inge Plautz, senior vice president and executive BDO, Old National Bank

The M&A Forum is sponsored by Old National Bank, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. and Taureau Group. Supporting sponsor is Vistage. Click here to register.