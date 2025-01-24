Lutheran K-8 school prepares to open in Port Washington

Lutheran Classical Academy will be launching a Port Washington school providing faith-based education for students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

The 8.5-acre campus, located at 217 N. Freeman Drive in Port Washington, will open in August. The school will move into space in St. John’s Lutheran Church’s current building.

The school will host an open house Feb. 1. Attendees will be able tour the campus and meet the school’s founders and its headmaster, Reverend Richard Gaub, who has also accepted a position as the associate pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church. He will be moving to the area from Cullman, Alabama.

- Advertisement -

“Lutheran Classical Academy will open in August, ready to provide a rigorous education following the classical liberal arts model and to teach the Christian faith in conformity to Holy Scriptures and Lutheran Confessions,” Gaub said in a news release.

The school’s founders have been working to create Lutheran Classical Academy since the summer of 2023, when they began a feasibility study.

Lutheran Classical Academy is accepting applications for admission for the 2025-26 school year, which costs $5,205 for members of St. John’s Lutheran Church and $6,705 for non-members. Lutheran Classical Academy aims to have 24 students for the 2025-26 school year, and eventually a ratio of 1 teacher for every 10 students.

- Advertisement -

“The response from interested parents is already incredible,” said Juli Nicholson, a founding member of the school, in a news release. “Even to the point that parents from across the country have expressed the intention to move here to enroll their children. Many times it’s home school parents, looking for an alternative, who embrace a classical Lutheran education. Support from the donor community has also been remarkable as we continue to share the news and request contributions.”