Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Education & Workforce Development

Lutheran K-8 school prepares to open in Port Washington

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Submitted Photo
Learn more about:
Lutheran Classical AcademyJuli NicholsonRichard Gaub

Lutheran Classical Academy will be launching a Port Washington school providing faith-based education for students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

The 8.5-acre campus, located at 217 N. Freeman Drive in Port Washington, will open in August. The school will move into space in St. John’s Lutheran Church’s current building.

The school will host an open house Feb. 1. Attendees will be able tour the campus and meet the school’s founders and its headmaster, Reverend Richard Gaub, who has also accepted a position as the associate pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church. He will be moving to the area from Cullman, Alabama.

- Advertisement -

“Lutheran Classical Academy will open in August, ready to provide a rigorous education following the classical liberal arts model and to teach the Christian faith in conformity to Holy Scriptures and Lutheran Confessions,” Gaub said in a news release.

The school’s founders have been working to create Lutheran Classical Academy since the summer of 2023, when they began a feasibility study.

Lutheran Classical Academy is accepting applications for admission for the 2025-26 school year, which costs $5,205 for members of St. John’s Lutheran Church and $6,705 for non-members. Lutheran Classical Academy aims to have 24 students for the 2025-26 school year, and eventually a ratio of 1 teacher for every 10 students.

- Advertisement -

“The response from interested parents is already incredible,” said Juli Nicholson, a founding member of the school, in a news release. “Even to the point that parents from across the country have expressed the intention to move here to enroll their children. Many times it’s home school parents, looking for an alternative, who embrace a classical Lutheran education. Support from the donor community has also been remarkable as we continue to share the news and request contributions.”

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.