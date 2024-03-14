Luther Group plans industrial building in Grafton

Elm Grove-based commercial real estate company Luther Group is planning to build a 156,000-square-foot industrial building in Grafton. The building would be located on a 16-acre site along Cheyenne Avenue just north of Highway 60, according to a permit filed with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. DNR documents show that Luther Group has an

Elm Grove-based commercial real estate companyis planning to build a 156,000-square-foot industrial building in Grafton. The building would be located on a 16-acre site along Cheyenne Avenue just north of Highway 60, according to a permit filed with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. DNR documents show that Luther Group has an agreement with the property's Cascade, Wisconsin-based owner to purchase the property. Luther Group is a real estate advisory, brokerage, development and management firm that has completed over 50 projects with a total value of $500 million, according to its website. Luther Group declined to comment, saying the project was in preliminary stages. Ozaukee County has an industrial space vacancy rate of 1.4%, according to a fourth-quarter report from Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin.