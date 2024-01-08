Longtime Strattec chairman replaced by director first nominated by shareholder

F. Jack Liebau Jr. has been named chairman of Glendale-based Strattec Security Corp., replacing longtime chair Harold M. Stratton II, who will serve as vice chairman of the company’s board moving forward.
Stratton had served as chair of the company, which makes vehicle access parts for the automotive industry, since February 1999 and was previously CEO from 1995 to 2012.
Liebau was first elected to the Strattec board in October. He was first nominated for election to the board in July by GAMCO Investors, which is the largest owner of Strattec stock at more than 18%. In August, Strattec agreed to nominate Liebau and Bruce Lisman, another GAMCO nominee, at the next annual meeting.
Liebau is the managing director of the investment management firm Beach Investment Counsel. He is also chair of Akron, Ohio-based Myers Industries, a manufacturer of reusable plastic material handling containers and pallets and distributor of equipment for the tire wheel and under-vehicle service industry that had nearly $900 million in net sales in 2022. He is also on the boards of BNY Mellon ETF Trust, Virginia-based professional services firm Special Investigations Limited Company, and MuxIP, an unlisted software firm serving media companies.
The change in board leadership is the latest change at the top of Strattec. In November, longtime CEO Frank Krejci announced his plans to retire at the end of 2023.