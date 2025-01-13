Longtime GRAEF employee named COO

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Pitcher joined GRAEF in 2000 as an engineer and has since held a variety of leadership roles. He was named an associate of the firm in 2005, principal in 2007, elected to GRAEF’s board of directors in 2012 and currently leads the company's infrastructure group in Milwaukee.

“GRAEF has been an integral part of my professional life for over two decades," Pitcher said. "I look forward to building on the incredible legacy of leadership established by Ken Grebe and working closely with the entire team to drive GRAEF’s continued success, innovation, and impact in the communities we serve.”

“Serving as GRAEF’s COO has been the honor of a lifetime,” Grebe said. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together and grateful for the incredible team I’ve had the privilege to work with. (Pitcher's) appointment as COO ensures that GRAEF is in excellent hands moving forward. I know he will continue to lead with the same integrity and passion that have been hallmarks of our firm.”