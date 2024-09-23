GRAEF names new president and future successor to CEO John Kissinger

Milwaukee-based civil engineering, planning and design firm GRAEF announced that Pat Kressin will become its new president.

Kressin will officially assume his role as president on Jan. 1, 2025. He will succeed John Kissinger who will remain as chief executive officer of the firm until his retirement, at which time Kressin will become CEO. Kissinger plans to retire within the next two years, but no specific date has been set.

Kressin has been with GRAEF since 1995, most recently serving as vice president of business development since June of 2015. He has been a principal with the firm since 2005.

“It’s an incredible honor to lead this exceptional firm and continue building on GRAEF’s remarkable legacy,” said Kressin. “I look forward to working with our talented team to explore new opportunities, deliver impactful projects, and shape the future of GRAEF.”

“Pat’s dedication to our clients and his forward-thinking vision have been apparent throughout his career,” said John Kissinger. “I have no doubt he will continue to drive GRAEF’s growth and uphold the values that have defined our success.”

Kissinger became CEO of GRAEF in 2012. Under his leadership, GRAEF has expanded to 10 offices nationwide.

“We are deeply grateful for John’s leadership and vision,” said Kressin. “His legacy will continue to inspire us as we embark on this next chapter.”