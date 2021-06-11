Logistics company leases over 75,000 square feet in Mount Pleasant industrial park

Ryder Last Mile Inc.
, a Miami-based last-mile logistics and transportation company, is leasing 75,290 square feet at the Park 94 industrial park in Mount Pleasant.
Ryder recently moved into the new space at 1570 International Drive, according to a news release. It is in one of three buildings Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate
developed in the 184-acre business park.
The Park 94 building totals 116,600 square feet, and was constructed last year. The development is located along Highway 20, west of County Road V and International Drive and near I-94. Other tenants include InSinkErator, Seda Packaging and AST Logistics LLC.
HSA Commercial announced the Ryder lease along with another 64,486-square-foot industrial lease in Indianapolis.
"As highlighted by this recent leasing activity, there’s a nearly insatiable appetite for modern industrial space near major population centers, especially sites that offer immediate access to transportation infrastructure," said Robert Smietana, vice chairman and chief executive officer of HSA Commercial. "As users of all sizes retool supply chains coming out of the pandemic, these facilities are crucial to facilitating efficient last-mile delivery."
Ned Frank, Pat Hake and Steve Sewart of Colliers International represented HSA Commercial in the Ryder lease, while Scott Furmanski and Karl Wiedenman of CBRE represented the tenant.
Ryder is a national provider of last-mile logistics for retail brands with non-conveyable, oversized products.