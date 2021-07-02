Local Black-led businesses, nonprofits get funding boost from Jrue and Lauren Holiday

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and his wife, Olympic gold medalist Lauren Holiday, announced the recipients of their $1 million investment in Black-led nonprofits and businesses.

Among the 50 grant recipients are seven local businesses and six local nonprofit organizations.

The Milwaukee-area businesses include PumpFive Fuel Delivery Service, Embody Yoga, Flora Fruit Co., HouseCall WI, ROCS Software, Sacha’s Veggie Life and Soul Brew Kombucha. The nonprofits include Adullam Outreach, African American RoundTable, Black Space, Future Urban Leadership Foundation, STRYV365 and Urban Underground.

The Holidays announced in May their commitment to give $1 million in unrestricted funding to Black-led organizations and businesses in several metro areas, including Milwaukee, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Los Angeles. It’s the second round of grant distributions from the couple, following their first round last fall.

Jrue pledged $5.3 million from his 2019-’20 NBA salary to establish the fund with the goal of combating systemic racism.

“We are so excited to announce the 2021 JLH Fund round 2 grantees and provide much needed funding to the businesses and nonprofits that need our support,” the Holidays said in a statement. “With the addition of coaching and training cohorts provided to the recipients, we also extend the extra resources needed to help them thrive. We look at all JLH Fund recipients as part of our extended family and we could not be more thrilled to be working with these businesses and nonprofits.”

A full list of grant recipients is posted here.