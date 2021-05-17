Jrue and Lauren Holiday to donate $1 million for Black-led nonprofits and businesses

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and his wife, Olympic gold medalist Lauren Holiday, announced a $1 million commitment to Black-led nonprofit organizations and Black-owned businesses in several metro areas, including Milwaukee.

The Holidays on Monday opened the second round of applications for their social impact fund, the JLH Fund, following their first round of grant distribution last fall. Jrue has pledged $5.3 million from his 2019-’20 NBA salary to establish the fund.

The new, $1 million grant round will support the greater Milwaukee, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Los Angeles areas. Priority will be given to organizations focused on social impact and creating a more equitable future for underserved communities, the Holidays said.

“When we first decided to start this fund, it was at an inflection point of two pandemics – the disproportionate effects that COVID-19 had on the Black community and businesses, and equally as devastating, the murders of George Floyd and many other unarmed Black people – resulting in an overwhelming feeling of helplessness. We are fortunate enough to have the opportunity to help people through the JLH Fund and will continue to do this work and make the greatest impact possible,” the Holidays in their announcement.

For-profit grant recipients will receive up to $50,000 in non-dilutive funding, while nonprofit grant recipients will receive $15,000 in direct unrestrictive grant funding.

In addition to financial assistance, organizations and businesses awarded JLH Fund grants will receive coaching and training from Renee King, founder of Fund Black Founders, related to expanding funding opportunities and community engagement. The JLH Fund is also working with Microsoft’s Nonprofit Tech Acceleration for Black & African American Communities to provide all nonprofits that apply for funding with technology and support services.

“This next phase of the JLH Fund is taking a holistic approach to bring Jrue and Lauren’s long-term vision to life,” said Alexys Feaster, founder of The Kinship Advisors and manager of the JLH Social Impact Fund. “Doing this work right goes beyond the donations. It is understanding the values of Jrue and Lauren, that this is about bringing as many resources as we can to the people and the communities most in need. Black communities and businesses have been historically overlooked and underfunded and with the JLH Fund, we are building a community of support.”

Applications for the JLH Social Impact Fund are open today through May 28.

Earlier this year, Jrue and Lauren Holiday awarded funding to seven local businesses that provide services related to assisted living, home health, child care, mental health and substance abuse, the couple worked with Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. to identify small, women- and Black-owned businesses most in need of assistance. Grantees included Amri Counseling Services, Carter’s Quality Care, Hands at Home, Jamaican Season Island Restaurant, Kid’s Kingdom, Legacy Home Health Services and The SW Retreat.