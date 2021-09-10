Live music venue Howl at the Moon coming to former Pub Club location in downtown Milwaukee

Howl at the Moon will bring live music and dueling pianos to downtown Milwaukee’s nightlife district next year.

The Chicago-based bar and entertainment venue plans to open its first Wisconsin location at the corner of North King Drive (formerly North Old World 3rd St.) and West Highland Ave., in the former Pub Club space, near the Deer District. Pub Club closed in 2019.

According to its website, Howl at the Moon’s newest venue is slated to open in winter 2022, and it’s currently hiring for several positions, including entertainers, service and kitchen staff, security, and management. The company announced its plans for a Milwaukee location via social media last month.

Howl at the Moon first opened in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1990 and has since grown to 17 locations across the U.S., and growing. The venues are known for their dueling baby grand piano shows, featuring mainstream ballads and top hits that are easy to sing along and dance to.

“National retail and entertainment zone developers that have recognized Howl’s value for capturing foot traffic and complimenting other retail and entertainment facilities are now pursuing the Howl at the Moon brand,” according to its website.

The Milwaukee venue will soon be available for event bookings, including birthday parties, bachelorette parties and corporate events.