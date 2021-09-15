Lisa Byington named Milwaukee Bucks new TV play-by-play announcer

The Milwaukee Bucks announced that the team has named Lisa Byington as the reigning NBA champion’s television play-by-play announcer for games on Bally Sports Wisconsin. She replaces longtime Bucks TV play-by-by announcer Jim Paschke, who retired at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Byington will be the first female full-time TV play-by-play announcer for a major men’s professional sports team, according to the Bucks.

She has worked primarily as a play-by-play announcer and reporter on FOX Sports and Big Ten Network’s coverage of college football and basketball games. She has also broadcast games for FS1, CBS, Turner Sports, Pac 12 Network, ESPN and SEC network in both play-by-play and reporter roles.

In March, Byington became the first female play-by-play voice to work the NCAA men’s basketball tournament as she called first round games for CBS and Turner Sports. More recently, she worked the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo for NBC Sports as a men’s and women’s soccer play-by-play announcer and also did play-by-play for the Women’s World Cup on FOX in 2019. From 2017-19, Byington worked as a sideline reporter for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on CBS and Turner Sports, and she also has experience doing play-by-play for NBA and WNBA games.

“We are so excited to welcome Lisa to the Bucks family and to bring such a talented play-by-play announcer to our broadcast team,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum president Peter Feigin. “Lisa’s extensive television broadcasting background, including her play-by-play work for high-level NCAA basketball on several national networks, makes her the perfect choice to take on this major role. While we appreciate the significance of selecting Lisa, and we celebrate this historic moment, Lisa earned this position based on her extraordinary skills and experience. We look forward to Lisa becoming the voice of the Bucks.”

Byington is a Portage, Michigan native and played basketball and soccer at Northwestern University.

“I’m absolutely thrilled for this opportunity, and the ability to work with a first-class franchise and a championship organization like the Milwaukee Bucks,” said Byington. “I know that I will be stepping into the role long-held by Jim Paschke, and I appreciate his passion for the team and the memorable moments his voice will always be a part of. I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge his work and commitment to the franchise, and it’s my honor to be the one who takes the baton from him…I understand the groundbreaking nature of this hire, and I appreciate the fact that during this process that aspect was addressed, but never made a primary focus. In fact, I applaud the Bucks for taking the first steps toward making hires like this more of the norm in the NBA. Because it’s time.”