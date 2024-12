Lifting up Milwaukee: The region’s top newsmakers of 2024

Past Honorees:

In December of each year, the editorial staff at BizTimes Milwaukee selects the “Best in Business,” recognizing the region’s top newsmakers of that calendar year in five categories: Corporation, CEO, Small Business, Family-Owned Business and Community Leader. This year’s Corporation of the Year, Microsoft , continues to make big news in southeastern Wisconsin. The tech giant is building a $3.3 billion artificial intelligence data center complex in Mount Pleasant, where Foxconn’s development, while significant, has fallen far short of its original plans for a massive manufacturing complex. Microsoft is building on land previously planned for the Foxconn development. Designed to support Microsoft’s cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure, the data center project is expected to create 2,000 union construction jobs and 2,000 permanent jobs over time. Our Best in Business Community Leader of the Year is the(featured on the cover), which includes the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, the Medical College of Wisconsin and real estate developer Royal Capital Group. Led by Greg Wesley, Kevin Newell and Dr. John Raymond, the collaboration has spearheaded the $120 million redevelopment of the 470,000-square-foot former Gimbels-Schuster’s store building, located at 2153 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, into a community hub called ThriveOn King. The project, which includes residential, commercial space and community space, is a major boost to the King Drive corridor north of downtown Milwaukee and the city’s Halyard Park, Harambee and Brewers Hill neighborhoods. ThriveOn King seeks to improve social determinants of health in the neighborhood with the offerings of its tenants. Other Best in Business honorees this year include: Versiti president and chief executive officer Chris Miskel , who has led the Milwaukee-based nonprofit blood health organization through a period of significant growth with numerous acquisitions and a groundbreaking this year for a $79 million expansion at the Versiti Blood Research Institute at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa; Milwaukee-based, which specializes in direct-to-can digital printing and wholesale distribution of related products for beverage canning, and earlier this year doubled its printing capacity at its Milwaukee headquarters and recently unveiled plans to expand to Denver; and Brookfield-based material handling distribution company, which received an investment from a New York-based private investment bank this year, enabling the company to ramp up its expansion efforts, including the acquisitions of Cincinnati-based and Atlanta-based businesses and the launch of a southeast region. Wolter now employs close to 700 people and plans to double in size in the next five years.2023 Northwestern Mutual 2022 FPC Live 2021 Milwaukee Bucks 2020 Milwaukee Tool 2019 Fiserv 2018 Klement’s Sausage 2017 Foxconn 2016 Direct Supply 2015 WEC Energy Group 2014 Generac 2013 Northwestern Mutual2023 Dominic Ortiz, Potawatomi Casino Hotel 2022 Jim Kacmarcik, Kacmarcik Enterprises 2021 Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac 2020 Mark Irgens, Irgens Partners 2019 Michelle Gass, Kohl’s Corp. 2018 Peggy Troy, Children’s Wisconsin 2017 Nick Turkal, Advocate Aurora Health 2016 Tim Sullivan, REV Group 2015 Peter Feigin, Milwaukee Bucks 2014 Mark DiBlasi, Roadrunner Transportation 2013 Paul Grangaard, Allen Edmonds2023 Sprecher Brewing 2022 Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling Co. 2021 New Land Enterprises 2020 Fiveable 2019 J. Jeffers & Co. 2018 Good City Brewing 2017 Access Healthnet 2016 Rinka Chung Architecture 2015 Gehl Foods 2014 Bartolotta Restaurant Group 2013 Colectivo Coffee Roasters2023 The DeLong Co. Inc. 2022 Fromm Nieman Brands 2021 Kohler Co. 2020 Rite-Hite 2019 Bartolotta Restaurant Group 2018 Michels Corp. 2017 Coakley Brothers 2016 Milwaukee Blacksmith 2015 Steinhafels 2014 Uline 2013 Super Steel2023 Tim Sheehy, MMAC 2022 Peggy Williams-Smith, Visit Milwaukee 2021 Dana Guthrie, Gateway Capital 2020 Marty Brooks, Wisconsin Center District 2019 Alex Lasry, Democratic National Convention 2018 Mike and Amy Lovell, Marquette University 2017 Joanne Johnson-Sabir, Sherman Phoenix 2016 The Baumgartner Family, Paper Machinery Corp. 2015 The Ramirez Family, Husco International 2014 Tim Sheehy, MMAC 2013 Rich Meeusen, Badger Meter