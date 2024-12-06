Lifting up Milwaukee: The region’s top newsmakers of 2024

In December of each year, the editorial staff at BizTimes Milwaukee selects the “Best in Business,” recognizing the region’s top newsmakers of that calendar year in five categories: Corporation, CEO, Small Business, Family-Owned Business and Community Leader.
This year’s Corporation of the Year, Microsoft
, continues to make big news in southeastern Wisconsin. The tech giant is building a $3.3 billion artificial intelligence data center complex in Mount Pleasant, where Foxconn’s development, while significant, has fallen far short of its original plans for a massive manufacturing complex. Microsoft is building on land previously planned for the Foxconn development. Designed to support Microsoft’s cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure, the data center project is expected to create 2,000 union construction jobs and 2,000 permanent jobs over time.
Our Best in Business Community Leader of the Year is the ThriveOn Collaboration
(featured on the cover), which includes the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, the Medical College of Wisconsin and real estate developer Royal Capital Group. Led by Greg Wesley, Kevin Newell and Dr. John Raymond, the collaboration has spearheaded the $120 million redevelopment of the 470,000-square-foot former Gimbels-Schuster’s store building, located at 2153 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, into a community hub called ThriveOn King. The project, which includes residential, commercial space and community space, is a major boost to the King Drive corridor north of downtown Milwaukee and the city’s Halyard Park, Harambee and Brewers Hill neighborhoods. ThriveOn King seeks to improve social determinants of health in the neighborhood with the offerings of its tenants.
Other Best in Business honorees this year include: Versiti president and chief executive officer Chris Miskel
, who has led the Milwaukee-based nonprofit blood health organization through a period of significant growth with numerous acquisitions and a groundbreaking this year for a $79 million expansion at the Versiti Blood Research Institute at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa; Milwaukee-based Craft Beverage Warehouse
, which specializes in direct-to-can digital printing and wholesale distribution of related products for beverage canning, and earlier this year doubled its printing capacity at its Milwaukee headquarters and recently unveiled plans to expand to Denver; and Brookfield-based material handling distribution company Wolter
, which received an investment from a New York-based private investment bank this year, enabling the company to ramp up its expansion efforts, including the acquisitions of Cincinnati-based and Atlanta-based businesses and the launch of a southeast region. Wolter now employs close to 700 people and plans to double in size in the next five years.
