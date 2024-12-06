Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Nonprofit

CEO of the year: Chris Miskel leads Versiti’s continued growth in efforts to advance blood health

Best in Business 2024

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Chris Miskel
Chris Miskel
Learn more about:
VersitiChris Miskel
Last updated

Leadership is a team sport, according to Versiti president and chief executive officer Chris Miskel, and Versiti’s upward trajectory stems from that team effort. Miskel has served as Versiti’s CEO since February 2017, taking over from Jacquelyn Fredrick. The Milwaukee-based nonprofit blood health organization operates blood donation and research facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio,

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.