Lee Mechanical acquires New Berlin-based fire protection business

Franklin-based Lee Mechanical has acquired New Berlin-based Wisconsin Fire Sprinkler Installation and Inspection Inc.

Founded in 1976, Lee Mechanical offers plumbing, electrical, sheet metal work, welding, pipe fitting and process piping services. The company has more than 260 employees.

The acquisition of Wisconsin Fire Sprinkler Installation and Inspection is part of Lee Mechanical’s move to add a fire protection division within the company. The division will offer a variety of services including design and installation of automatic fire suppression systems, kitchen fire suppression systems, and dry chemical systems; integration of fire alarm systems with building management systems for centralized monitoring and control; retrofitting and upgrading of existing fire protection systems to comply with industry standards; and comprehensive compliance inspections and certifications to ensure regulatory adherence. The division will also provide ongoing maintenance services such as routine inspections, functional testing, preventative maintenance and compliance audits.

“With this addition to our Fire Protection Division, Lee Mechanical solidifies its position as a comprehensive MEPF contractor,” said Brandon Quinn, vice president and chief operating officer of Lee Mechanical. “Our division will focus on delivering state-of-the-art fire suppression systems and innovative solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of our clients.”

“Joining Lee Mechanical represents a tremendous opportunity for our team,” said Roger Bauer, president of Wisconsin Fire Sprinkler Installation and Inspection Inc. “Together, we are poised to enhance our service offerings and continue delivering exceptional fire protection solutions to our valued clients.”

Lee Mechanical was recently named one of the winners of BizTimes Milwaukee’s Future 50 Awards, which recognize the fastest-growing privately-held businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.