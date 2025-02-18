Learn about the current mergers and acquisitions landscape at the 18th annual M&A Forum

Business owners that are considering plans to sell their business or buy a business or want to learn more about their options and about the current mergers and acquisitions marketplace are invited to attend BizTimes Media’s 18th annual M&A Forum event, to be held on Tuesday, March 18, from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Brookfield Conference Center.

The M&A Forum will be highlighted by a keynote conversation with two leaders from Town of Genesee-based generator manufacturer Generac. Vice president of corporate development Lisa Brown and Kyle Flanagan, deputy general counsel, commercial transactions, will participate in the conversation, moderated by BizTimes managing editor Arthur Thomas.

Generac has added new technological capabilities, expanded product offerings and taken greater control of its distribution with a number of acquisitions in recent in years. The deals range in size from around $10 million to more than $700 million. Flanagan and Brown will discuss the company’s process for evaluating M&A deals, what works and what doesn’t, working with advisors, the integration process and much more.

The M&A Forum will also feature a panel discussion with business sellers and buyers talking about best practices and lessons learned. The panelists will include:

Blake Knickelbein , shareholder, Corporate Law Practice, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.

, shareholder, Corporate Law Practice, Kip Ritchie , CEO, Potawatomi Ventures

, CEO, Terry Smith , co-founder and partner, Willis & Smith Capital

, co-founder and partner, Jerry Voors, former owner/president, Arrow Sewing

The panel discussion will be moderated by Taureau Group managing director and founder Ann Hanna.

Following the panel, attendees can attend tactical breakout sessions further diving into topics that today’s buyers or sellers need to know, including:

The cultural engine: Preparing for the journey ahead

An effective M&A strategy relies on an aligned vision, optimized talent and clarity in the trajectory, all of which require the right pilot and crew members. In this session, you’ll learn about frameworks that are critical to preparing for launch and a successful mission, focused on the people practices necessary for rocketing forward. Learn from examples while you build your own flight plan for cultural lift-off.

Presenter: Shawn Gulyas, founder and the thought catalyst, humanworks8

Prepping for Launch: Critical Acquisition and Wealth Planning Before the Close!

As you count down to acquiring a company or selling your business, make sure you have a proper launch plan in place. The banking and wealth experts will walk through key considerations for every business owner. When your business transitions, so do your personal plans. Are you ready? Discussion topics include keys for planned preparedness to ensure smooth financing, tax and wealth planning strategies to preserve wealth. Impacts from buying or selling to your legacy for future generations. You’ll get ideas on how to structure these events to closely align to your own values and goals.

Presenters:

Kevin Anderson , Milwaukee market and business banking president, Old National Bank

, Milwaukee market and business banking president, Chris Brumfield, senior vice president, wealth advisor, 1834, a division of Old National Bank

Are you running on all cylinders? Mission critical legal trends to ensure your M&A transaction takes off.

Reinhart attorneys will share the most significant legal considerations surrounding every M&A transaction, including reviewing various business, operational and structural topics to aid in risk management, identifying the optimum deal structures, trends in R&W insurance coverage and protecting value throughout the transaction process.

Presenters:

Lindsay Neuens , attorney, Corporate Law Practice, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.

, attorney, Corporate Law Practice, Chris Rechlicz, shareholder, Corporate Law and Banking & Finance Practices, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c.

Houston we have a problem: Avoiding glitches that keep your company value grounded

Experienced M&A professionals will share views on current market trends and provide insights on how to drive business value while avoiding common pitfalls. This session will offer practical advice and strategies for business owners seeking to prepare for and successfully navigate a transaction sale process.

Presenters:

Corey Vanderpoel , managing director and co-founder, Taureau Group

, managing director and co-founder, Tyler Carlson, director and shareholder, Taureau Group

Selling A Business: Where To Start

If you’re about to or considering selling your business, you’re likely experiencing a flood of questions and new priorities. Annex Wealth Management’s Brandon Lehman and Brian Lamborne will discuss many of the key questions you’ll ask, including who you should consult with, what tasks you should prioritize, and when you’re ready to make your move.

Presenters:

Brandon Lehman , director of Annex Private Client

, director of Annex Private Client Alec Durand, estate planning attorney

Following the breakout sessions, the program ends with a networking reception

The M&A Forum is sponsored by humanworks8, Old National Bank, Reinhart and Taureau Group. Annex Wealth Management is an event partner.