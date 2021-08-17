Leading with integrity and by example

As second generation leadership in our family owned business, I was lucky to have my parents as mentors. When I first started my career, leadership was the furthest thing from my mind, but as I…

As second generation leadership in our family owned business, I was lucky to have my parents as mentors. When I first started my career, leadership was the furthest thing from my mind, but as I watched them over the years, and saw the pride they had as they started and grew something special, I knew that was a feeling I wanted to someday experience.

They led simply, and by example, they treated people fairly and they cared. Being human and taking a “sleeves rolled up, how can I help” approach has proven to be a successful formula for me.

When my feet hit the floor in the morning, I’m excited to go to work. Passion and commitment come easy when you believe in what you do and the team you are doing it with. During my career, I was always supported, I never felt that an idea I had was ignored or that I wasn’t heard. Because of that experience, it’s important to me that I foster an environment that encourages everyone to have a voice and to make a difference, to be part of something GREAT.

I want to challenge and be challenged, I support a culture of accountability, while empowering the CJ employees to be the best version of themselves. I believe in setting people up for success, whatever their goals are.

We have an incredibly dedicated team at CJ that makes my job easy. I hope that people feel like they were part of the family here and always know they are appreciated.

