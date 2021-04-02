Lauber Provides a Broad Range of Services to Drive Client Success

Since 1986 Lauber has provided experienced leadership in times of growth and change for its clients. John Lauber founded the firm as Lauber CFOs and sought to bring the value of an experienced CFO to businesses of any size by providing part-time CFO services. Over time, Lauber added interim services as well as executive search for permanent full-time senior financial leaders.

Lauber has always sought to help clients grow their organizations and navigate challenges by bringing deep insight and expertise that can make an immediate impact on their organizations. In 2017, Julie Tolan and Mark Wiesman acquired Lauber CFOs. They rebranded the business as Lauber Business Partners, Inc. to allow for expanded service offerings.

They added human resource services and expanded the executive search services to include other c-suite positions beyond finance.

“We immediately recognized the tremendous reputation of the firm, its experienced consultants and the many strong relationships it enjoys,” said Wiesman. “While many still see Lauber as a ‘finance firm’, HR now represents almost 20% of our business and we also have several other rapidly growing service lines.”

As Lauber listened to clients and prospects, they continued to hear clients asking, “How can we grow?” This led to the development of a growth planning service line that helps its clients put strategic growth plans in place for their organization. Lauber is deploying the same methodology it offers its clients for its own growth planning. Fundamentally, business is about talent – how to provide it, how to attract it, how to retain it and how to optimize it. Sometimes Lauber provides talent on an outsourced basis, like it does in finance and HR. Other times it helps clients build out their internal talent pool. Recently, Lauber launched several coaching offerings and a recruiting process insourcing (RPI) service line.

The battle for talent is only becoming more intense. One way to deal with this is to grow your organization’s talent to be more effective, both individually and as a team. Lauber provides coaching expertise through various delivery models to align talent development needs with organizational goals, creating a competitive advantage with increased productivity and job satisfaction, and a healthy and engaged culture.

Lauber saw its clients struggling to find the right talent and in February 2021 added the recruiting process insourcing service line. Lauber manages the recruiting process on its client’s behalf by offering a scalable, fixed-fee and flexible RPI model that provides organizations a dedicated recruiter that works exclusively on filling its positions. Like its fractional consultants, Lauber becomes a part of its client’s team.

“Bringing critical expertise and insight to our clients to help them optimize their success through times of growth and change is our mission,” said Tolan. “We are excited to be able to do this now with such an integrated offering of services.”

Year of Founding: 1986

Number of consultants: 50

924 E Wells St #408

Milwaukee, WI | 53202

Lauber-partners.com

414.273.8060