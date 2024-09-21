Lauber Business Partners, Inc.

Milwaukee | Founded: 1986

Industry: Business services

Employees: 40

Lauber Business Partners provides companies professional consulting services in the areas of human resources, finance and accounting, nonprofit management, recruiting, strategic planning and leadership, and team development.

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

- Advertisement -

Mark Wiesman, CEO and co-owner: “Continuing to increase the market awareness of all our service lines and expanding geographically.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“We have added new talent and additional service offerings, including outsourced accounting, a chief administrative officer, and a new leader of team integration.”

- Advertisement -

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“Don’t be afraid to experiment with new ideas and adapt along the way.”