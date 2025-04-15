Lannon-based ChemRite CoPac acquired by St. Louis-based manufacturer

Lannon-based manufacturer ChemRite CoPac
has been acquired by St. Louis-based contract manufacturer CMS LLC
for an undisclosed price.
CMS is owned by the parent company Lewis & Clark Capital
, which is also based in St. Louis. CMS focuses on opportunities within liquid filling operations.
ChemRite CoPac is a full-service contract manufacturer offering formulation, blending and filling, and packaging services from its FDA-registered facilities.
“We are excited to add the capabilities of ChemRite to better serve our customers through an expanded offering of formulation, blending and packaging capabilities,” said Will Davis
, chief executive officer of CMS, LLC. “This acquisition continues our vision of building a world class manufacturing services business to serve the North American market.”
The acquisition of ChemRite CoPac is the second acquisition for CMS, which also acquired PCI, LLC in late 2023.
“We are happy to provide to our CMS management team further resources to accelerate the strong growth trajectory the company is on,” said Tim Spihlman
, managing director at Lewis & Clark Capital. “Further, we are proud to continue to have the ChemRite CoPac facility managed by the family that initially founded the business and created a strong foundation for us to grow from.”