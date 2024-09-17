Landmark Healthcare Facilities names new CEO to succeed Joe Checota

[caption id="attachment_597167" align="alignleft" width="300"]
D. Deeni Taylor
will become the new chairman and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based Landmark Healthcare Facilities LLC
, the company announced today.
Taylor will succeed Landmark Healthcare Facilities founder Joe Checota
, who will continue to serve as chairman and CEO until Oct. 23, when Taylor will assume those roles. Checota will become executive chairman of Landmark.
Previously, Taylor served as executive vice president and chief investment officer for Physicians Realty Trust
and then as senior vice president and head of strategic relationships for Healthpeak Properties Inc.
Earlier this year, Milwaukee-based Physicians Realty Trust, a health care real estate investment trust, was acquired by Denver-based health care REIT Healthpeak Properties.
Landmark Healthcare Facilities is a develops, owners and manages outpatient medical buildings.

Joe Checota
“We are thrilled to welcome Deeni Taylor as our new chairman and CEO,” Checota said. “His leadership skills and 20-year track record as a leading developer and investor in health care real estate will be invaluable as Landmark continues to expand its portfolio of outpatient buildings and strengthen its position as a leader in the health care real estate market. His extensive knowledge of health care real estate, coupled with his proven track record of building successful relationships with health care systems and physicians, makes him the perfect fit to lead Landmark into its next phase of growth and success.”
Checota and his wife Ellen received the BizTimes Media Nonprofit Excellence Lifetime Achievement Award
in 2023 in recognition of their philanthropic support of the arts and Milwaukee Area Technical College.