Lakeland University to move its Milwaukee center to Waukesha County Technical College

Lakeland University announced that it will move its Milwaukee center from the Honey Creek Corporate Center at 9000 W. Chester St. in Milwaukee to the Waukesha County Technical College campus in Pewaukee this summer.

Lakeland University, located in Sheboygan County, has had a satellite location in the Milwaukee area since 1979. Lakeland moved its Milwaukee center to the Honey Creek Corporate Center in 2014, occupying 16,000 square feet of space at the time.

With the move to WCTC, the center will become known as the Lakeland University-Waukesha Center. It will be housed in Building B at the WCTC campus and will include an office presence and dedicated classroom, with access to additional space. It will be established in time for classes to start in the fall.

Through the Waukesha Center, Lakeland will offer more than a dozen bachelor’s degree programs as well as four master’s degree programs, which are available online, in person or through a flexible format.

“Lakeland and WCTC share a vision for a more educated region and we are passionate about creating easier access for students to achieve their educational goals,” said Lakeland University president Beth Borgen. “For WCTC students interested in a bachelor’s degree, they can continue on the pathway at a campus that already feels like home.”

As a result of the partnership, WCTC graduates can enroll at Lakeland as juniors, receive a 20% tuition discount for undergraduate courses, and gain access to credit for prior learning as well as academic credit for work completed through Lakeland’s cooperative education program.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Lakeland University as a part of our WCTC Pewaukee campus to deliver baccalaureate degrees directly to our students,” said WCTC president Richard Barnhouse said, noting many WCTC students have transferred to Lakeland to earn four-year degrees. “Now, our students will have the opportunity to complete a bachelor’s degree in an environment that they are already familiar with.”

Additionally, Lakeland and WCTC recently signed a new transfer agreement for current students and graduates of WCTC’s Criminal Justice Studies associate degree program. This gives WCTC students a seamless transition into a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice or Organizational Management at Lakeland.

“It’s exciting to see private and public institutions working together for a common good – helping our students achieve their educational goals while aligning with regional workforce development needs,” Borgen said.

Lakeland has other satellite centers throughout the state and one in Tokyo, Japan.