Lakeland Supply Inc.

Pewaukee | Founded: 1984

Industry: Packaging

Employees: 45

Lakeland Supply produces and distributes a full line of packaging supplies, janitorial products, paper products and industrial facility supplies.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Vince Schmidt, president: “We have increased our inventory levels to make sure we could deliver to our customers, along with storing and releasing customers’ custom stock so that they didn’t have lead-time issues.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“The business world has changed over the years; many people would rather email or have virtual meetings, whereas Lakeland prefers person-to-person meetings. This is where we thrive in creating relationships and in bringing more value to our customers with creative solutions.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“Lakeland is looking closely at a 60,000-square-foot warehouse expansion in the next year or so.”

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

“We added three new sales professionals to our team, increased inventory levels during supply chain issues and continue to live our mission: Leave all we meet better than before.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Our culture includes values that our employees possess and demonstrate every day: integrity, passion, fun, gratitude, reliability, responsiveness, positive attitude, ownership, faith, consistency, excellence, consideration and balance.”