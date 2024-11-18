Lakefront Brewery hospitality workers vote to form union

A group of 71 hospitality workers employed by Lakefront Brewery
has voted to form a union, causing the company to file a petition for a formal election with the National Labor Relations Board
.
On Oct. 30, a supermajority of hospitality workers signed union authorization and membership cards, according to Peter Rickman
, president and business manager of Milwaukee Area Service & Hospitality Workers Union
(MASH).
After the Oct. 30 vote, Lakefront Brewery filed its formal petition with the NLRB to host an election.
“Lakefront Brewery workers formed a union to balance the power and secure a meaningful voice,” said Rickman. “There’s not a single issue that drove this. Workers organized to improve the work they love. People love to work here, but there needs to be a power balance.”
There is currently no set date for the NLRB election. Union representatives and the company are scheduled to meet for a hearing this Friday, according to Rickman.
“Employers file for union elections, not because that’s the most democratic choice…100% of people made a choice already,” said Rickman. “Workers will need to go in and vote under the eye of the management that they know opposes them.”
Lakefront Brewery did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.