Lakefront Brewery crafts beer keg tornado outside of its building

Lakefront Brewery has found an artistic use for some of its old beer kegs.

The Milwaukee-based brewer earlier this week unveiled what it has dubbed “The Kegnado,” a 40-foot display of 71 stainless steel kegs fastened at various angles in a storm-like fashion to its building at 1872 N. Commerce St. Strands of LED lights are attached to each barrel, allowing the artwork to illuminate at night.

Installed at the building’s northeast corner, The Kegnado is most visible from the adjacent RiverWalk or Holton Street pedestrian bridge.

The Kegnado was lit for the first time on Thursday during a launch event for the project. It will illuminate every day at sundown, according to Lakefront’s website.

Lakefront collaborated with Milwaukee-based design firm Retailworks Inc. and engineering firm GRAEF on the project. Madison-based construction contractor J.H. Findorff & Son Inc. headed construction.

“The river and the people of Milwaukee have been very good to us over the years,” said Russ Klisch co-founder and president of Lakefront Brewery. “In trying to give back, our brewery has built one of the most unique and beautiful art pieces that any brewery in the world has ever built. It’s been years in the making.”

Klisch said he hopes the project sparks additional art installations and foot traffic along the RiverWalk.