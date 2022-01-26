Lake Geneva estate sold for $36 million

Glanworth Gardens, a 14,145-square-foot home on a 40-acre estate near Lake Geneva has been sold for $36 million, according to listing agent David Curry, president of Geneva Lakefront Realty.

It is the highest single family home sale ever in the Lake Geneva area and “easily the highest value arms-length single family residential transaction in the state of Wisconsin and likely the Midwest, unless someone knows otherwise,” Curry said.

Tim Salm of Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty was also a listing agent for the property.

The property, located in the Town of Linn on Snake Road along the north shore of Geneva Lake, was sold by Lake Geneva Family Estate LLC to Ashburton Estate LLC, according to state records. Curry declined to disclose details about the buyer or the seller.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the buyer of the estate is Chicago-area billionaire J. Christopher Reyes and his wife, Anne. Reyes is the co-chairman of Rosemont, Illinois-based beer and food distribution firm Reyes Holdings. He has an estimated net worth of $7.1 billion and is the 128th richest American, according to Forbes magazine.

Glanworth Gardens was listed for sale in October for $39.25 million. The home has 13 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. Built in 1906, this is believed to be only the third time the home has been sold. It was originally built for the Harris family, the founders of Harris Bank and Trust (now part of BMO Harris, Harris Bank was acquired by Bank of Montreal in 1984).

Richard Driehaus, founder, chief investment officer, and chairman of Driehaus Capital Management LLC, based in Chicago, purchased the estate in 1998. He renamed the property Glanworth Gardens in honor of his mother’s hometown in Ireland. Driehaus had extensive restoration and renovation work done on the property. He died in 2021.