Lake Geneva estate sells for $12.7 million

By
-
906 S. Lakeshore Drive, Fontana (Photo courtesy of Zillow)

A Lake Geneva area estate has sold for $12.7 million.

Located at 906 S. Lakeshore Drive in Fontana the 11,817-square-foot Cape Cod style mansion was constructed in 2011 by trusts  in the names of Terrence and Katherine Ryan, who bought the lot for $3.35 million in May 2008, according to real estate news outlet, The Real Deal.

A state real estate transaction document posted on Tuesday lists the Ryans’ trusts as sellers for the home. Terrence Ryan is the founder and CEO of health care technology company, Calcium.

It was not immediately clear who purchased the home. State records list the purchaser as a limited liability company represented by Lake Geneva real estate attorney, Nicholas Egert.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home, which sits along the shore of Geneva Lake on 1.91 acres and includes a boat house, guest house and sports court, was originally listed for $13.9 million in October.

