Lad Lake president and CEO to retire

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Dan Magnuson
Dan Magnuson, the president and chief executive officer of Lad Lake, announced he will retire from the Dousman-based nonprofit organization at the end of the year. Magnuson has led the organization, which serves youth involved…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits, education and insurance for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism, history and African studies. In her free time, Lauren enjoys spending time with family and friends and seeing live music wherever she can.

