La Causa plans new headquarters in Walker’s Point

La Causa Inc. plans to build a new 15,000-square-foot headquarters on a 1-acre site the organization has acquired from Rockwell Automation.

The nonprofit agency recently purchased the site at 413 W. Scott St. in Walker’s Point from Rockwell for $500,000.

The new $4.7 million building would house La Causa’s administrative services, including its accounting, finance, human resources, IT, compliance and community engagement departments.

The organization has leased space for the past 13 years at Rockwell’s headquarters, located at the corner of South Second Street and West Greenfield Avenue, for its own corporate headquarters.

George Torres, president and chief executive officer of La Causa, said the organization has been working to secure the Scott Street site for several years.

La Causa has operations at multiple sites in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, including its charter school at 1643 S. Second St., its early education and care center at 809 W. Greenfield Ave. and its crisis nursery and respite center at 522 W. Walker St.

The organization also has a 32,000-square-foot office for its social services department in Glendale.

“We wanted to stay in this area (Walker’s Point) because we are a Hispanic-based nonprofit, and we also realized what’s going on in this area with the Harbor District being developed and all the other things going on around us,” Torres said. “We felt it was important to stay in the neighborhood.”

About 30 employees would move into the new office, Torres said.

The organization is aiming to break ground for the project in late August. Construction is expected to take a little under a year.

La Causa, which currently includes six divisions and 25 programs, is eyeing new growth opportunities as well. Torres said the organization sees a need to increase mental health and family support services, along with assistance for military veterans and older adults who are preparing to retire.