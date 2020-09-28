Kwik Trip planning another location in Sheboygan

La Crosse-based gas station and convenience store chain Kwik Trip Inc. is planning to build another location in Sheboygan.

According to city documents, the 11,000-square-foot convenience store with attached single-bay car wash would be constructed at the northwest corner of South Business Drive and Broadway Avenue. Along with the convenience store would be a 4,800-square-foot fueling canopy with 10 pumps and a 1,200-square-foot diesel fueling canopy with two fuel lanes.

The new location would make up the retail portion of a larger development that includes nearly 250 units of housing. It’s where Clayton, Missouri-based Green Street Development Group is planning a $45 million, four-building project at the former VanDerVart Concrete Products LLC facility.

Kwik Trip stated in an application to the city that its location will be at the hard corner of the development site, which “suits itself real well for a retail development.”

The company said it plans to begin construction at the end of 2021 or in spring of 2022. The $2 million project will take about four months to complete.

The proposal will be considered by two local bodies this week. It will first be considered by the Architectural Review Board on Monday, and then by the City Plan Commission on Tuesday.

According to its website, Kwik Trip has five existing Sheboygan locations.

Kwik Trip has more than 700 locations, which is the 13th most for U.S. convenience store chains, according to CSP.

Kwik Trip is vertically integrated, making about 80% of the products it sells in its stores. This includes hot food, bakery items, chips, candy, milk and more. It also has its own fuel-blending facilities.