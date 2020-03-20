Kwik Trip expanding West Bend presence with three new locations

Two being built this year, third slated for 2021 construction

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip Inc. is more than doubling its presence in West Bend with three new gas station and convenience store locations at various stages of development in the city limits.

Kwik Trip plans to open new locations at 1300 E. Paradise Drive, 1610 E. Washington St. and 1613-1637 W. Washington St.

Construction is slated to begin this year on the Paradise and East Washington stores, said Troy Mleziva, Kwik Trip real estate development manager. Both former gas stations located at those sites, said Jay Shambeau, West Bend city administrator.

Shambeau said the Paradise Drive project has received all necessary approvals from the city. The one on East Washington will need one last Common Council approval for a related traffic impact study.

The West Washington store will be built at the site of the former Fleet Farm. The project received Plan Commission approval earlier this month, said Shambeau. Mleziva said construction would not likely begin until 2021.

The city currently has two Kwik Trip stores, one at 1750 S. Silverbrook Drive and another at 806 S. Main St.

West Bend is certainly not the first community to be blanketed with Kwik Trips. Mleziva said cities such as Fond du Lac, La Crosse and Wausau also have several locations throughout.

“We’re always looking for good opportunities and want to make the best locations possible for our guests,” he said, noting that given West Bend’s geographic size, a customer would not necessarily drive across town just to use the nearest Kwik Trip. “Multiple locations make it easier for our guests to reach us.”

The company is actively building throughout southeastern Wisconsin. Kwik Trip has also in recent months proposed a second store in Muskego and a new location in Sussex.