Family & Closely Held Business Summit keynote speaker will be Kwik Trip exec

The speaker lineup is set for the upcoming Family & Closely Held Business Summit.

To be held from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on June 29 at the Brookfield Conference Center, it will be the first live event presented by BizTimes Media since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

The keynote speaker will be Carl Rick, training manager and third generation spokesman for La Crosse-based convenience store company Kwik Trip.

Family-owned Kwik Trip, founded in 1965 with a single store in Eau Claire, now has 30,000 employees and more than 700 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. It is the 13th largest convenience store chain in the U.S., according to CSP magazine.

After Rick’s remarks, there will be a panel discussion with three family business leaders, including:

The Family & Closely Held Business Summit will also have several breakout sessions, including:

“Master Your Growth Goals,” led by Nancy Mehlberg, principal of SVA Certified Public Accountants

“Proposed Wealth Tax Changes Under the Biden Administration,” led by Mark Kmiecik and Jacqueline Messler, who are both corporate, tax, trusts, estates and succession planning attorneys and shareholders for Davis|Kuelthau s.c.

“Living Through the Sale of Your Business,” led by Nick Fricano, founder and CEO of Healthfuse and Dick Hensley, president of the southeastern Wisconsin market for National Exchange Bank & Trust.

A networking and cocktail reception will follow the presentations and breakout sessions.

The Family & Closely Held Business Summit is sponsored by David|Kuelthau, The Riverwood Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanely, National Exchange Bank & Trust and SVA Certified Public Accountants.

Event partners include the Family Business Leadership Partners, the University of Wisconsin School of Business Family Business Center and Vistage.

Click here to register to attend the Family & Closely Held Business Summit.