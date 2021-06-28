Kurt Heikkinen launches tech startup, raises $4.5 million

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Kurt Heikkinen, Forj CEO.
Kurt Heikkinen, the former CEO of recruiting and hiring technology company Modern Hire, recently launched Forj, a Milwaukee-based software-as-a-service tech company. Forj developed a virtual event and tradeshow platform for professional membership groups and associations…

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

