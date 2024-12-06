Kunes acquires DeForest RV dealer Wisconsin RV World

Delevan-based Kunes Auto & RV acquired Wisconsin RV World located in DeForest, the company announced Friday in a press release.

Kunes will merge its existing Kunes RV of Madison operations with the DeForest location and will operate under the name Kunes Wisconsin RV World, according to the press release. All current Wisconsin RV World employees will be retained in the process.

Wisconsin RV World is the state’s oldest towable dealer and has been family-owned and operated since 1945, according to the press release.

This acquisition will add to Kunes’ 19 other Wisconsin auto dealership locations, and its 42 total locations throughout the Midwest in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota.

“We are honored to continue the legacy that Wisconsin RV World has built over eight decades of family ownership,” said Ron Baker, COO of the RV Division at Kunes Auto & RV Group. “Their commitment to customer service and family values perfectly aligns with our own mission and the initiatives we’ve launched to enhance the RV ownership experience.”

This acquisition will make Kunes’ sixth in the last two years. Other acquisitions include the Finley GMC dealership in Beloit, John Paul’s Buick GMC in Greenfield and All-Star Buick GMC in Oak Creek.

Since the pandemic, Kunes has more than doubled its operations, growing from 23 locations at the start of 2020 to over 40 today, 14 of which sell RVs.