Notable Women in Construction and Design: Kristin Dufek

As vice president, principal and officer at Eppstein Uhen Architects (EUA), Kristin Dufek oversees the core practice areas of design, implementation, project management, IT and marketing.

Dufek has nearly 25 years of experience in the architecture industry. She has been an integral part in growing EUA’s Healthcare Studio, developing relationships with Wisconsin’s largest health care organizations. She earned an undergraduate degree in pre-medicine from The University of Notre Dame and uses her experience and knowledge to provide perspective and a unique viewpoint on the role architecture plays in elevating wellness and healing.

The studio has provided architectural services on thousands of projects throughout the region that vary in size from small renovations to replacement hospitals to clinics and specialty service facilities.

“Kristin continues to be a key leader at EUA, a local leader in the community and a nationally recognized leader in health care,” said Rich Tennessen, president of EUA. “She has an incredible ability to achieve goals on many activities simultaneously while also mentoring co-workers in all areas of our practice. Her drive to make a difference and help others is inspiration to all of us at EUA.”

“She is a natural influencer… she thrives on helping clients find the best architectural solutions by diving deep into understanding their operations, listening to people’s needs and bringing great energy and excitement to the process,” said Colleen Wischnewski, marketing coordinator for Eppstein Uhen Architects.

Dufek also serves as program and education chair for Milwaukee Women, Inc., and is dedicated to changing the face of leadership by encouraging more women to take on leadership roles. She has been instrumental in growing the organization by planning programs and roundtables featuring leaders from some of Wisconsin’s most successful companies.