Koru Health, LLC

Wauwatosa | Founded: 2017

Industry: Health care, senior living

Employees: 352

Koru Health owns and operates full-service senior living communities, including independent living, assisted living and memory care.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

- Advertisement -

Andy Lange, president and founder: “We continue to see that success in senior living requires managing operations with enough fluidity to respond and manage a highly volatile set of variables through internal customers, business partners, regulatory changes and other external interested parties. The long-term nature of that operating framework requires skillful prioritization, consistently productive execution and nearly constant compromise or adjustment. As a health care provider, the changing regulatory environment continues to be a top focus for us.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“The rising expectations of our internal and external customers create a great body of opportunity to change the landscape of senior living and senior services. Amongst the challenges this creates, it offers us some clarity and defines pathways we must travel to be successful long term. Changing the expectations of our customers will provide opportunities for us to grow horizontally and vertically.”

- Advertisement -

How would you describe your company culture?

“Mission driven, growth minded, outcome focused with best-in-class expectations as an employer and operator.”