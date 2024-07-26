Kohl’s to require corporate employees to work in-person four days a week

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. is tightening its hybrid work policy for its corporate workforce, “in service of greater collaboration,” according to an email sent to employees Thursday.

Starting Oct. 14, all local corporate employees — those who live within 30 miles of Kohl’s corporate headquarters — will be required to work from the office Monday through Thursday. Under Kohl’s current model, hybrid employees work from the office twice a week, while some are fully remote.

This less flexible arrangement, which keeps Friday as the only remote work day, is “best for its corporate functions,” as the company strives to “tailor our work environment to the work,” according to the email penned by CEO Tom Kingsbury.

“We are providing this advanced notification to give associates more than 80 days to make any adjustments for this change,” he wrote.

The email also notes that fully remote, non-local employees — those who live further than 30 miles from the corporate offices and are classified as “remote” — and fully remote teams, including Kohl’s technology and hourly credit call center employees, will remain remote.

Corporate employees who live in the Tri-State area and work on teams or functions in the New York Design Office, will also return to the office Monday through Thursday starting Oct. 14. Remote associates who live in the local Tri-State area who do not work on teams or brands based in the New York office, will also remain fully remote.

Kingsbury emphasized the importance of connection and collaboration among employees in promoting a strong corporate culture.

“Our culture is built and sustained by the associates that work here. Every interaction – whether in a scheduled meeting or in a passing conversation in the hallway – is an opportunity to learn from each other, support each other and grow together,” according to Kingsbury.

Kohl’s corporate office has an array of amenities aimed at enhancing employees’ experience, from food services operated by The Bartolotta Restaurants and a Wisconsin Athletic Club fitness center to a CVS pharmacy and on-site child care. With its new in-office requirements, the company is introducing two additional benefits:

Corporate hybrid employees are now eligible for two “Work from Anywhere Weeks” per year. Taken one week at a time, employees can choose to work remotely from anywhere in the continental U.S. – whether that is at home or in a different state.

Core meeting hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – All team and collaborative meetings should be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Associates can choose the start and end times of their workday that works for them, understanding when meeting hours will be set.

“We are looking forward to bringing teams together more frequently in our corporate offices, while continuing to benefit from the technology enhancements that enable a hybrid environment and remote capabilities for select roles and teams, based on the business needs,” Kingsbury wrote.