Kohl’s to bring Eddie Bauer to stores, online later this year

Kohl’s will begin carrying Eddie Bauer outerwear and outdoor apparel later this year.

The Menomonee Falls-based retailer announced it has partnered with Bellevue, Washington-based Eddie Bauer to launch the brand in about 500 store locations and online in fall 2021, according to a news release.

The in-store product line will include year-round and seasonal selections for women, men and kids, beginning with outerwear, fleece and flannel this fall. An expanded collection of down jackets and parkas, performance bottoms, fleece, flannel and sleepwear will be available at Kohls.com.

“The addition of the Eddie Bauer brand into our portfolio acutely aligns with our ambition to grow our active and outdoor business, and attract new and younger customers to Kohl’s,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer.

Kohl’s is currently working to boost ‘active’ category sales from 20% to at least 30% of its business, which includes driving growth in the outdoor category. Eddie Bauer joins several brands in that category, including Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Champion, and Columbia, as well its growing assortment of new national brands including Lands’ End, TOMS and Cole Haan. Kohl’s will also launch a new private label, specialty athleisure brand FLX this March.

“Through quality apparel and gear that is built to last, and together with Kohl’s, we will expand our reach, increase accessibility and bring the benefits of the outdoors to more communities,” said Damien Huang, president of Eddie Bauer. “Kohl’s is a trusted resource for active, casual and wellness products for the family and a known destination for quality brands at an incredible value.”

Eddie Bauer operates more than 275 store locations in North America, according to its website. Locally, it has stores at Mayfair in Wauwatosa, Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets in Pleasant Prairie and at the Johnson Creek Premium Outlets in Johnson Creek.