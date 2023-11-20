Kohl’s president, COO departs

Dave Alves
's time as president and chief operating officer at Menomonee Falls-based retailer Kohl's Corp.
has come to an abrupt end.
[caption id="attachment_565473" align="alignleft" width="328"]
Dave Alves[/caption]
According to an SEC filing Monday, Alves departed the company on Nov. 17. No other information around the circumstances of his departure was disclosed, but in a statement sent to BizTimes, a company representative said Alves is "leaving to pursue other opportunities."
"We thank Dave for his leadership and wish him all the best in his future endeavors," the representative said.
Alves was appointed to the dual role of president and COO in February
. He reported to chief executive officer Tom Kingsbury
, who also took his post earlier that month following the departure of former president and CEO Michelle Gass.
Upon joining Kohl's, Alves was offered an annual base salary of $1.1 million along with a signing incentive of $1.4 million, split into two equal payments.
Previously, Alves was president and chief retail officer for Bradenton, Florida-based Bealls Inc. Before that, he held executive and management positions for Sterling Shoes LP, TJX and Hudson’s Bay Company.
Alves and Kingsbury were part of a wave of new executive appointments at Kohl's earlier this year, including Nick Jones as chief merchandising and digital officer, Jennifer Kent as chief legal officer and corporate secretary and Christie Raymond as chief marketing officer last year. Recently, the company announced
that board chair Peter Boneparth will retire in May 2024 and board member Michael Benderwill take his place.
Kohl's is scheduled to report its third quarter earnings on Nov. 21.