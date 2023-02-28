Kohl’s names president and COO

The makeover of the leadership team for Menomonee Falls-based retailer Kohl’s Corp. continues. Today, the company named Dave Alves as its new president and chief operating officer.

A 30-year retail industry veteran, Alves will report to chief executive officer Tom Kingsbury, who was named to that position earlier this month. Kingsbury had served as interim CEO since Dec. 2, following the departure of former head Michelle Gass to Levi Strauss & Co.

Previously, Alves was president and chief retail officer for Bradenton, Florida-based Bealls, Inc. Before that he held executive and management positions for Sterling Shoes LP, TJX and Hudson’s Bay Company.

“We are thrilled to have Dave join our senior leadership team as we drive the business forward,” said Kingsbury. “Kohl’s is a tremendous company with a strong and loyal customer base, and Dave is joining us at a time when we are elevating our business and our offerings for the next generation of shoppers. His deep retail background in department stores and off-price, and his experience across U.S. and global markets will be a great addition to our team.”

“I’ve long admired the Kohl’s brand and business model throughout my career and I am excited to join the team,” said Alves. “Retail is a dynamic and fast-paced industry that must constantly evolve with consumer preferences and behaviors, and I think Kohl’s does a great job staying true to its heritage while pushing the retail experience forward. I look forward to being part of the company’s bright future.”

Kingsbury and Alves take over leadership of Kohl’s after activist investors in recent years, dissatisfied with the performance of the company, have pushed for changes.