Kohl’s names new chief merchandising and digital officer

has tapped longtime British retail execto head up its merchandising strategy, the Menomonee Falls-based company announced Thursday. Jones will assume his new role as chief merchandising and digital officer in March, reporting directly to recently appointed chief executive officer Tom Kingsbury. He joins Kohl's following a three-year stint as CEO of, a United Kingdom-based clothing and lifestyle brand that currently sells its products online, at 130 U.K. store locations and at 1,500 wholesale outlet partners in the U.K. and the U.S., including Nordstrom and Dillards. In his new role, Jones will be responsible for Kohl's overall merchandise strategy and functions including buying, digital and omnichannel merchandising, product design and development, and product portfolio strategy, the retailer said in a news release. "We are very excited to have Nick join our team and lead our merchandising organization as we continue our focus on the active and casual lifestyle while also accelerating our focus on product newness and innovation," said Kingsbury, who officiallyearlier this month. "As we continue to build on our key national brands, enhance our proprietary product portfolio and drive newness for customers, we are confident that he is the right fit for our organization, our team and our customers." Serving as Joules' CEO from September 2019 to August 2022, Jones navigated numerous challenges including the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by a drop in profits. He exited just months before the company wasby U.K.-based specialty retailer Next. Prior to his time at Joules, Jones spent nearly a decade at British supermarket group(now owned by Walmart), where he managed the now multi-billion dollar George brand, and served as the company's chief merchant. Before that, he spent 15 years at London-based department store chain Marks & Spencer, where he held a variety of business and merchandise leadership positions. "I'm thrilled to be joining Kohl's and love the strategic focus for today's customers who are living a more casual and comfortable lifestyle," said Jones. "I look forward to joining the team as we find fresh new ways to offer great products to our customers."