Kohl’s names new chief merchandising and digital officer

By
-
Nick Jones. Photo courtesy of Kohl's Corp.

Kohl’s Corp. has tapped longtime British retail exec Nick Jones to head up its merchandising strategy, the Menomonee Falls-based company announced Thursday. Jones will assume his new role as chief merchandising and digital officer in March, reporting directly to recently appointed chief executive officer Tom Kingsbury. He joins Kohl’s following a three-year stint as CEO

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

