Kohl’s board chair to retire, successor named

Current chair Peter Boneparth to retire in May

By
Maredithe Meyer
-

Kohl’s Corp. announced Wednesday that board chair Peter Boneparth will retire in May 2024 and board member Michael Bender will take his place. Boneparth has served on the Menomonee Falls-based retailer’s board of directors since 2008 and was elected board chair in 2022. With his impending retirement, the former president and CEO

