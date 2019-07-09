Kohl’s gives $1 million to Junior Achievement of Wisconsin

Kohl’s announced Tuesday it will donate $1 million over three years to Junior Achievement of Wisconsin.

Junior Achievement provides entrepreneurship and financial literacy education to students in grades K-12 through volunteer-run programming.

The company’s donation will support Junior Achievement Capstone programming through JA BizTown and JA Finance Park, which are financial literacy laboratories for students in grades 4-6 and 7-12.

“Kohl’s is honored to continue our partnership with Junior Achievement of Wisconsin to help local students discover, learn and grow their business and financial knowledge through experiential learning,” said Jen Johnson, senior vice president of corporate communications for Kohl’s. “Through JA Kohl’s Education Center, youth gain invaluable skills that will help them to plan for their futures and empower them as our next generation of business leaders.”’

Kohl’s gave $3 million to Junior Achievement in 2009 to establish the JA Kohl’s Education Center, and has since committed nearly $7 million to the organization..

“We are deeply appreciative of Kohl’s continued partnership,” said Michael Frohna, president of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. “This funding will help ensure Wisconsin students develop the confidence, competence and character required to be effective employees, savvy consumers and wise financial managers that contribute to the vitality of our community for years to come.”