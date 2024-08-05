Kohl’s commits more than $2.5 million in donations to Milwaukee nonprofits

Kohl’s has committed more than $2.5 million in donations to seven nonprofits in the Milwaukee area, the organization announced on Monday.

Acts Housing, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Greater Milwaukee Urban League, Milwaukee Art Museum, Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin, Safe & Sound and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee will each receive donations from Kohl’s, according to the organization’s Monday news release.

These donations are part of the organization’s effort to “improve the health and wellness of families in its hometown,” according to the news release. The Kohl’s Cares for Good merchandise program allows the organization to make these donations to nonprofits.

- Advertisement -

Over the next two years, Kohl’s will donate:

$500,000 to Acts Housing

$550,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

$550,000 to the Milwaukee Art Museum

$200,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin

$350,000 to Safe & Sound

$500,000 to the Zoological Society of Milwaukee.

Kohl’s has also committed $100,000 over the next year to the Greater Milwaukee Urban League, according to the news release.

Donations to Acts Housing will help “provide BIPOC individuals and low-to-moderate income families in Milwaukee with access to financial homebuyer education, lending services, home rehab coaching, and real estate services,” according to the news release.

- Advertisement -

Kohl’s will continue to give housewarming welcome kits to families that purchase homes with Acts Housing, according to the news release.

For the Boys & Girls Club, the Kohl’s donations will support the Youth of the Year competition, BGCGM’s Torch and Keystone Clubs and the G.I.R.L.S Leadership Cohort, “an all-girls program that emphasizes empowering young women and helping them realize their full potential as leaders,” according to the news release.

Funding for the Milwaukee Art Museum will go toward opportunities at the Kohl’s Art Studio. The museum will also hold four Kohl’s Family Sundays events that “will transform the entire Museum into an artmaking extravaganza,” according to the news release. Since 2008, Kohl’s has donated more than $10 million to the Milwaukee Art Museum.

- Advertisement -

Donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin will support family programming and the Happy Wheels Hospitality Cart, which hands out “art supplies, games, books, personal care items and more for patients and caregivers” throughout Children’s Wisconsin, according to the news release.

Kohl’s funding will aim to improve neighborhood safety with Safe & Sound. Funding for the Zoological Society of Milwaukee will support Kohl’s Wild Theater. The Greater Milwaukee Urban League will receive donations for education, employment and advocacy, according to the news release.

“It’s an honor for Kohl’s to call the Milwaukee area home, and we are proud to do our part in making our communities stronger by providing support to nonprofits helping to improve the lives of local families,” said Tara Geiter, Kohl’s director of community relations, in the news release. “These organizations do incredible work and we’re looking forward to continuing to make a positive impact together.”