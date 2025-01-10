Kohl’s closing 27 stores, California fulfillment center

Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s Corp. this year will close 27 underperforming stores, all located outside of Wisconsin, as well as an e-commerce fulfillment center in San Bernardino, California, according to an announcement Thursday.

The 27 stores will close by April. They include 10 in California, two in Illinois, two in Ohio, two in Virginia and single locations in Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho and Texas, among other states sprinkled across the country. According to its 2024 annual report, Kohl’s operates 1,174 stores in 49 states, including 42 in Wisconsin. The company owns 406 of its store locations.

The San Bernardino fulfillment center, which will close in May when its lease expires, has been in operation since 2010. It’s one of 15 e-commerce fulfillment centers and distribution centers in Kohl’s supply chain network across the country. The company says it’s able to fulfill orders without the San Bernardino facility thanks to new technology at its newer fulfillment and distribution facilities as well as the use of its store locations to fulfill localized orders through services like self-pickup and “same-day buy online, pickup in-store.”

- Advertisement -

Kohl’s has introduced these initiatives, along with Amazon Returns, in recent yeas as part of its shift to omnichannel, a model that combines the traditional in-store shopping experience with modern-day e-commerce. Not only are they convenient for customers, but they also drive store traffic as well as cut shipping costs and help manage inventory. Shop-in-shop partnerships with Sephora and, more recently, Babies “R” Us also aim to bring more customers — and those of younger demographics — through the door.

All associated of the soon-to-close properties “have been informed and offered a competitive severance package or the ability to apply to other open roles at Kohl’s,” the company said in a news release.

“We always take these decisions very seriously,” said Tom Kingsbury, outgoing chief executive officer of Kohl’s. “As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams.”

- Advertisement -

The news of the impending closures comes just days before Kingsbury steps down and former Michaels CEO Ashley Buchanan takes his place, on Jan. 15.