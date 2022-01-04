Kohler expanding in clean energy management with acquisition

Kohler Co.
is expanding its clean energy management with the acquisition of Massachusetts-based Heila Technologies
.
Founded in 2015, Heila offers a modular energy platform that aims to simplify the integration, operation, optimization and scale-up of distributed energy resources.
“As a developer of power source hardware and software, Heila is able to integrate and optimize distributed renewable energy resources and storage solutions to create a modular microgrid, providing reliable power when the grid cannot,” according to a Kohler press release.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Heila will operate as a standalone entity within the Kohler Power Group. Heila co-founder Francisco Morocz will be general manager and report directly to Brian Melka, group president – power at Kohler.
“Heila Technologies is an ideal fit for Kohler as its hardware and software solutions can be integrated with our residential and industrial generators, energy storage systems, and Clarke Energy’s renewable energy services as we continue to expand and diversify our portfolio,” said Melka. “With this acquisition, we are leveraging our history of trusted expertise in power resiliency with newer clean energy technologies. Resilient energy control through DERs is a crucial part of the development of the energy sector’s infrastructure needs of the future.”