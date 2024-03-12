Logout
Kohler Credit Union to merge with Manitowoc-based Shipbuilders Credit Union

Andrew Weiland
Kohler Credit Union corporate headquarters.
Kohler Credit Union and Manitowoc-based Shipbuilders Credit Union announced plans to merge Monday.

The merger has been approved by both credit unions’ board of directors.

The combined entity will operate under the Kohler Credit Union name.

Based just outside the Village of Kohler, Kohler Credit Union has $615 million in total assets and 11 locations in Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Ozaukee and Washington counties.

Shipbuilders Credit Union has $167 million in total assets and three locations, two in Manitowoc and one in Mishicot.

