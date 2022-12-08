Kohler Co. names chief brand officer

By
-
Samie Barr
Samie Barr

Kohler Co. announced that Samie Barr has been named the company’s chief brand officer. The role was created to fuel strategic acceleration and further elevate the Kohler brand globally. Barr will report to chairman and chief executive officer David Kohler, serve on the Kohler leadership team and partner with leaders across the business. She will

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

