Kohler Co. names chief brand officer

Kohler Co. announced that Samie Barr has been named the company’s chief brand officer. The role was created to fuel strategic acceleration and further elevate the Kohler brand globally. Barr will report to chairman and chief executive officer David Kohler, serve on the Kohler leadership team and partner with leaders across the business. She will

Barr will report to chairman and chief executive officer David Kohler, serve on the Kohler leadership team and partner with leaders across the business. She will have responsibility for leading global creative, media and digital capabilities and the global teams responsible for the brand experience.

“Samie is an inspirational, high-performing leader who will help us continue to further enhance the creativity and impact of the Kohler brand,” said David Kohler. “She is a values-based leader known for building high-performing teams with an inspiring and inclusive style. Samie brings a deep understanding of global markets and has extensive experience in brand and business strategy, transformational innovation, digital leadership, and creative development for some of the world’s most loved and trusted brands.”

Barr has more than 30 years of consumer and retail experience. She joins Kohler Co. from CB2, a division of Northbrook, Illinois-based Crate & Barrel Holdings, where she was senior vice president of marketing. Prior to that she was vice president of global brands at Hyatt Corp. and spent 15 years in leadership roles at Starbucks Coffee Co.

“It’s an honor to join the iconic Kohler brand with such an incredible foundation of bold innovation, impeccable design and an unwavering commitment to sustainability,” Barr said. “My experience and passion for leading brands centered around design, hospitality and retail make this an extraordinary opportunity. I look forward to working alongside David and his talented team to realize the incredible potential for the brand.”