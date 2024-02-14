Kitchen Cubes opening outlet store in West Allis at former Game Box location

11600 W. Dixon St. Image courtesy of The Barry Company.

Bristol-based Kitchen Cubes will soon open its first outlet store in the city of West Allis after purchasing the building at 11600 W. Dixon St. from Game Box Builders, an arcade game manufacturer that previously occupied the site. Mika Brands LLC, Kitchen Cubes’ real estate arm, purchased the property from Game Box Builders for $1.55

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes.
