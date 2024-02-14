Kitchen Cubes opening outlet store in West Allis at former Game Box location

Bristol-based Kitchen Cubes
will soon open its first outlet store in the city of West Allis after purchasing the building at 11600 W. Dixon St. from Game Box Builders, an arcade game manufacturer that previously occupied the site
.
Mika Brands LLC, Kitchen Cubes’ real estate arm, purchased the property from Game Box Builders for $1.55 million, state records show.
Kitchen Cubes markets its wholesale cabinet line, countertops and kitchen hardware to property management companies, apartment complexes and dealers across the southern half of Wisconsin and northern Illinois. The company’s products are manufactured at its Bristol facility.
The new West Allis building will serve as a warehouse and retail space for pre-finished products that are made in Bristol. Customers, including contractors and homeowners, will be able to stop by the store, or go through the drive-thru, to purchase cabinets and countertops wholesale.
Right now, most of Kitchen Cubes’ clients are large property management groups. There’s room for Kitchen Cubes to grow its client base to include property owners with much smaller portfolios, said Jake Molgaard
, president and co-founder of Kitchen Cubes.
“There’s still a whole other half to this industry that’s a lot more localized,” he said. “We’re basically taking the customers going to Menards or Home Depot and offering them a more robust stock service direct from a manufacturer.”
Over the last three years, Kitchen Cubes has seen 20% year-over-year growth, according to Molgaard. The company employs 75 people.
If things go well, the company could consider opening another warehouse location in the Chicago area. Kitchen Cubes is also working on developing its own e-commerce platform.
“We’re just trying to make it super easy and make our products super accessible to the Milwaukee market,” said Molgaard.
The company anticipates a soft opening of the West Allis store on May 1 and a grand opening June 1.
Milwaukee-based The Barry Company
brokered the sale of the 20,540-square-foot building to Mika Brands on Jan. 31.
"This industrial building was not on the market very long due to two factors," said David Buckley of The Barry Company. He represented Game Box in the transaction. “One factor is the short supply of industrial buildings currently available on the market. The second is due to the prime location of the building, in the hub of the 'Wheels of Industry' by the Zoo Interchange."