North Carolina arcade game manufacturer buys West Allis industrial building

Game Box Builders enters Wisconsin market to expand national reach

By
Alex Zank
-
Photo: LoopNet
Photo: LoopNet
Greensboro, North Carolina-based arcade game manufacturer Game Box Builders is making its entry into Wisconsin with the purchase of an industrial building in West Allis. Game Box acquired the 12,120-square-foot facility at 11600 W. Dixon…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

