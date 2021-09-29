North Carolina arcade game manufacturer buys West Allis industrial building

Greensboro, North Carolina-based arcade game manufacturer Game Box Builders is making its entry into Wisconsin with the purchase of an industrial building in West Allis. Game Box acquired the 12,120-square-foot facility at 11600 W. Dixon…

Greensboro, North Carolina-based arcade game manufacturer Greensboro, North Carolina-based arcade game manufacturer Game Box Builders is making its entry into Wisconsin with the purchase of an industrial building in West Allis. Game Box acquired the 12,120-square-foot facility at 11600 W. Dixon St., according to a news release. State records indicate a Game Box affiliate bought it for $1.2 million from the Robert and Carol Goelz family trust. Game Box builds and sells arcade-style gaming cabinets, desks and other equipment. The company plans to use the West Allis building to fit its expanding needs and grow its national reach, according to the release. A representative of Game Box did not immediately comment on the deal. David Buckley of Milwaukee-based The Barry Co. represented Game Box. John Schlueter of Frontline Commercial Real Estate represented the seller. “The industrial market is explosive right now,” Buckley said. “The Barry Co. is selling and leasing space faster than we can add more inventory. This deal and many others like it make it clear: everyone wants to invest in industrial property.”