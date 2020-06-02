Notable Women in Construction and Design: Kimberly Wacker

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry: 14

14 Number of years with your current company/firm: 14

14 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor’s degree in business administration and Spanish, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Bachelor’s degree in business administration and Spanish, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Graduate degree/university: MBA in business administration, Marquette University

As senior vice president, and member of the Spancrete team for 14 years, Kimberly Wacker leads business development, preconstruction and estimating, virtual design and construction, overall strategic marketing and brand development and corporate culture and communication. Recently, she spearheaded the company’s digital marketing and internal communications initiatives. She has overseen year-over-year web traffic growth and recently launched an employee app–a critical communication tool to keep all employees informed.

“She has been instrumental in guiding the direction of the company and aligning our strategic growth initiatives,” said Alan Antoniewicz, president and chief operating officer of Spancrete. “As our industry changes, Kimberly sees to it that our business does too. She was responsible for the development and execution of our virtual design and construction team – guiding their efforts to utilize the most innovative technologies available that add value for our customers.”

Wacker was the first woman on the AGC of Greater Milwaukee board and she also sits on the board of the Precast Concrete Institute’s Illinois/Wisconsin chapter where she helps guide the organization’s local precast construction strategies.

She has a passion for developing the next generation of business leaders and has created a mentorship program at the company to help develop other female leaders and help Spancrete get involved in student education initiatives. Spancrete recently hosted 100 students from the Waukesha STEM Academy for a design workshop.